Dear Oppa: An Indian fan describes how True Beauty alum Eun woo brightens up her worst days
Over the past few weeks, some heartwarming, sweet and touching letters have made their way to our inbox from all over the world. From letters for Im Siwan, Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO, TXT and so many more, our inbox has been full of love and admiration. Now we’ve received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean singer, model and actor Eun woo. A fan from India named Srishti Acharya has reached out to the star via our Dear Oppa segment.
Read her letter below:
Dear Eun woo oppa,
I don't know whether you will ever get to read this or not but I have so much to say. I started watching K-drama ahead of 2021 and my Fourth drama was "True Beauty ". There I came across you. Your expression, your looks, your attitude killed me and I fell for you. I googled about you and got to know you are an idol too. And now I am an 'Aroha'. I watched all your other shows from To be continued to True Beauty. You are such a wonderful person with multiple talents and every day I get more and more impressed. I even got myself all ur printed merchants and they are the most precious things to me. I know the truth but still, I love you, you the most. You are the reason why I am still single but no regrets. I am ur greatest fan and greatest aroha. Your smile, cuteness, voice, funky behaviour are all that makes you different from all others. You have the power to make my worst day, best. " Ami tomake khub bhalobasi ". I wish you all the success and all the happiness of the universe.
Saranghaeyo Oppa.
