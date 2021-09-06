Dear Oppa: Indian fan describes NCT as her ‘constant source of happiness and encouragement’

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean band NCT. A fan from India named Srinija has reached out to the star via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

I am Srinija from INDIA.

Dear NCT,

Hi, I am Srinija. I want to let you know that I'm very thankful for your existence. All 23 of you are my happy place. I don't even know when and how I got so obsessed with you guys but It feels great. Honestly, I didn't think I would be a fan of a group with so many members, but after watching Mama 2020's performance, I found myself awestruck and became a huge fan. Now, You guys are my constant source of happiness and encouragement. Never in my wildest dreams did I expect to find the meaning of "the loves of my life" in a Korean boy group. You never failed to make me smile. Thank you for never giving up despite all the rumors and hardships you faced. You make my day colorful with your music. Before I even knew your names, I found myself listening to your songs over and over. It's wonderful to be an NCTzen because we get to listen to so many different genres of music and get so much content every day. Taeyong you are the best leader ever. I don't understand how you can be so good at everything you do and Thank you for taking care of 22 children. You're such an inspiration to me that just seeing how hard you work motivates me to do things more. You guys are the sweetest, most precious boys ever. Always remember to take care of yourself and your health. I hope you're always happy and healthy and I am soo proud of you guys. No matter what happens, I will always love and support each of you individually and as a group. I love you'll endlessly. There are no words to express how much I love you and how special you are to me.

Always keep smiling!!!!

"Cause I'm off my face, in love with you

I'm out my head, so into you

And I don't know how you do it

But I'm forever ruined by you"

