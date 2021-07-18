Dear Oppa: An Indian fan details how and why he fell in love with TREASURE

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, Jeba Kiruba from India writes a sweet and heartwarming note to the South Korean band TREASURE. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean band TREASURE. A fan from India named Jeba Kiruba has reached out to the band via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear Treasure,

I’m Jeba Kiruba from India. You guys are really more than awesome. The best stuff I’ve ever seen in K-pop would be TREASURE. The way you guys love each other and work together and show love to us is like a kinda extra-ordinary. Btw, I want,..no no... every TEUME want you guys to take care of your health and grow more stronger.

We want Dobby and Junghwan to take good care and be happy cause’ we teumes are responsible to PRAY for you guys. The reason is, how hard the day is, a moment in watching T-maps or Treasure videos gives an awesome feeling and make us much more HAPPY. I want you see your concert in South Korea, even distance doesn’t matter. And we Teumes are on a goal to give you a surprise on August and we hope we can make it.

Every member in Treasure, are unique, so as a whole they make it pop, TREASURE. One of the best treasure in the world would be, TREASURE always making us feel that we are TREASURE for ourselves.( And I’m 2 months elder than one of the best rapper Haruto )

LOVE YOU GUYS, YOU MAKE OUR DAY HAPPY AND FULL (saranghaeyo)

