Dear Oppa: Indian fan details how BTS became her happy place; Thanks RM for getting her through tough times

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, Anushmita Mitra from India writes a sweet and heartwarming note to the South Korean singer and BTS leader RM. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean singer and BTS leader RM. A fan from India named Anushmita Mitra has reached out to the crooner and BTS member via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dearest Namjoon Oppa

You always stand out to your name - RAP MONSTER. You've always had a way with words. I was introduced to BTS at the beginning of 2021. Initially, I thought that language might be a barrier between us but I was proved wrong! I was going through a tough time - didn't have any motivation to study and always felt low. I felt like my insecurities were outweighing my talents. Then I came across your DYNAMITE which was breaking records and is still. The next thing I knew, I had this urge to explore BTS. My favourite song is FAKE LOVE.

In the next few days, I understood I had found my happiness withing you. BTS became my happy place! Till today, whenever I feel low, all I do is listen to your songs. Your lyrics always touch my heart. It is as if I've felt what you felt while writing it down - as if this song is about me. Whenever I don't feel like studying, I listen to PIED PIPER just to remind myself of the promise that I made to myself- to make you proud. You are an inspiration to me Oppa.

Please visit India for a concert, you don't know what a huge army over here is waiting for you. I am ending this letter by quoting your line " I'm diamond, you know I glow up."

Namjoonie Saranghae

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :Getty Images

