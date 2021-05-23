Dear Oppa: Indian fan details how BTS became her happy place; Thanks RM for getting her through tough times
Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean singer and BTS leader RM. A fan from India named Anushmita Mitra has reached out to the crooner and BTS member via our Dear Oppa segment.
Read her letter below:
Dearest Namjoon Oppa
You always stand out to your name - RAP MONSTER. You've always had a way with words. I was introduced to BTS at the beginning of 2021. Initially, I thought that language might be a barrier between us but I was proved wrong! I was going through a tough time - didn't have any motivation to study and always felt low. I felt like my insecurities were outweighing my talents. Then I came across your DYNAMITE which was breaking records and is still. The next thing I knew, I had this urge to explore BTS. My favourite song is FAKE LOVE.
In the next few days, I understood I had found my happiness withing you. BTS became my happy place! Till today, whenever I feel low, all I do is listen to your songs. Your lyrics always touch my heart. It is as if I've felt what you felt while writing it down - as if this song is about me. Whenever I don't feel like studying, I listen to PIED PIPER just to remind myself of the promise that I made to myself- to make you proud. You are an inspiration to me Oppa.
Please visit India for a concert, you don't know what a huge army over here is waiting for you. I am ending this letter by quoting your line " I'm diamond, you know I glow up."
Namjoonie Saranghae
ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan of EXO member Chanyeol reveals he's her first love; Hopes to take him out on a date someday
Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.
Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.