Dear Oppa: Indian fan details how BTS gave her life a new direction; Thanks them for teaching her self love

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, Akriti Lala from India writes a sweet and heartwarming note to the South Korean band BTS. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean band BTS. A fan from India named Akriti Lala has reached out to the crooner and BTS via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear BTS,

You have given my life a new direction. For me you are my idols who made me strong enough to be bold to fight for my rights, you made me strong from inside. You taught me how to Love Myself. I admire the enthusiasm you have and the way you all work so hard to make things happen. You made me feel my life is precious. There were some people who had hurt me.... I trusted them more than myself but it ended up breaking. But you all taught me no matter how much we get hates and criticism if we are right then we should believe in ourselves and move on with our life and stay happy.

Whenever I feel low I watch your funny videos which makes the rest of my day go very well. You all motivated me to chase after my dreams and do what I like. I stan all 7 of you. You all inspired me and made me want to be successful like you. I hope that one day I will meet you all. Thank you soo much for everything. Such beautiful souls you all are. Stay happy and safe. May God Bless all of You.

SARANGHAE!

I PURPLE YOU!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :Getty Images

