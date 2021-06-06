  1. Home
Dear Oppa: Indian fan details how Minhyuk’s smile brightened up her life; Recalls the moment she fell in love

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, Sreya Gupta from India writes a sweet and heartwarming note to the South Korean singer Minhyuk. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.
15264 reads Mumbai Updated: June 7, 2021 03:02 pm
Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean singer Minhyuk. A fan from India named Sreya Gupta has reached out to the crooner via our Dear Oppa segment.

 

Read her letter below:

 

My dearest Minhyuk,

I became a Monbebe from Alligator eta. And, I fell in love with you the moment I saw you doing the finger-pointing step in Alligator. The more I came to know about your puppy like personality, I fell more in love with you. I love it how you are passionate about everything. Be it singing, mcing or even painting. I love it how you face every situation with a bright smile, even when you are busy due to schedule. Your smile always brightens up my gloomiest day. I have restarted painting after seeing you still are so passionate about it. I love you so so so much. 

From,

Sreya Gupta.

India 

 

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: An Indian fan reveals how MONSTA X's Minhyuk’s smile made her become a ‘Monbebe for life’

 

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

 

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :Instagram

