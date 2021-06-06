Dear Oppa: Indian fan details how Minhyuk’s smile brightened up her life; Recalls the moment she fell in love

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, Sreya Gupta from India writes a sweet and heartwarming note to the South Korean singer Minhyuk. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean singer Minhyuk. A fan from India named Sreya Gupta has reached out to the crooner via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

My dearest Minhyuk,

I became a Monbebe from Alligator eta. And, I fell in love with you the moment I saw you doing the finger-pointing step in Alligator. The more I came to know about your puppy like personality, I fell more in love with you. I love it how you are passionate about everything. Be it singing, mcing or even painting. I love it how you face every situation with a bright smile, even when you are busy due to schedule. Your smile always brightens up my gloomiest day. I have restarted painting after seeing you still are so passionate about it. I love you so so so much.

From,

Sreya Gupta.

India

