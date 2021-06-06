Dear Oppa: Indian fan details how Minhyuk’s smile brightened up her life; Recalls the moment she fell in love
Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean singer Minhyuk. A fan from India named Sreya Gupta has reached out to the crooner via our Dear Oppa segment.
Read her letter below:
My dearest Minhyuk,
I became a Monbebe from Alligator eta. And, I fell in love with you the moment I saw you doing the finger-pointing step in Alligator. The more I came to know about your puppy like personality, I fell more in love with you. I love it how you are passionate about everything. Be it singing, mcing or even painting. I love it how you face every situation with a bright smile, even when you are busy due to schedule. Your smile always brightens up my gloomiest day. I have restarted painting after seeing you still are so passionate about it. I love you so so so much.
From,
Sreya Gupta.
India
