Dear Oppa: Indian fan details how TXT member Hueningkai inspires her; Applauds the idol’s positivity

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, Mansi Priya from India writes a sweet and heartwarming note to the South Korean band TXT member Hueningkai. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and BTS, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean band TXT’s member Hueningkai. A fan from India named Mansi Priya has reached out to the band via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear Oppa,

Hueningkai

I'm writing this letter to Hueningkai Oppa of Tomorrow by Together, as he is a person I adore and really look upto. Huening oppa, I've been your fan ever since you debuted as the 18 year old maknae of TXT. I've only seen you progress since then, blooming into a much better person. As a teenager who has a lot of dreams, you are an inspiration to me. From 2019 when you debuted to today when you've already produced a song (Dear Sputnik) for the latest album Freeze, I've seen you trace a long journey which inspires me in so many ways.

You're a beautiful soul, Huening oppa. You've always had a positive mindset and you always consoled the members when they had a tough time, which makes me want to be a better person myself.

With every comeback, you strive to be better to show your fans what you're truly capable of, which makes me want to do my work more passionately. You express yourself the way you are, which makes me feel confident about myself too. You've helped me a lot in self-acceptance and being fierce towards my dreams.

You're a bunch of happiness Oppa, you really are the energiser to your group and all the MOA. You make me feel better when I'm having a hard time. I really have a lot to learn from you. I am definitely going to meet you at least once and thank you for everything. Till then, I'll work hard and chase my dreams, just like you.

Saranghae, Oppa

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A BTS ARMY from India lists down reasons why she's thankful to each member of the cherished septet

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×