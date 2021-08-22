Dear Oppa: An Indian fan details how watching Lee Min Ho in The Legend of The Blue Sea made her cry

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean actor Lee Min-ho. A fan from India named Pavithra Parivallal has reached out to the star via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear Lee min ho,

I'm Pavithra from Tamilnadu, India. This is my first time writing a letter to someone and it is very precious to me because I'm writing this letter to my favourite person. I want to say lots of things but i don't know what to say so i just write what comes to my mind.I hope you and your family is doing well.

I first saw (ur drama) when i was in 10th standard in TV and it was broadcast in Tamil language so i thought it's just like a normal serials so i just ignored it. In my final semester of my UG i bought my phone then my sister suggest me your drama The Legend of The Blue Sea. I just fall for you. I just started to watch all of your dramas.

I watched The Legend of The Blue Sea more than 4 tyms,and the heirs 4tyms, Personal taste 2 tyms. When i watch The Heirs drama, there is a scene in than your dad locked you in ur room and u broke all the things and started to cry at than time i also started to cry. I know it's just a drama but when i saw you crying automatically i started to, when u smile i also smile. I'm totally fall for you.

In my phone lockscreen,home screen even in my gallery full of your photos. First I'm only your fan but now my whole family is your fan. My mom selected the photos to put walpaper. I just forgot the main reason " Wishing you a Happy Birthday ". Stay blessed. Always keep smile your smile make lots of peoples happiness. Once again many more happy returns of the day. Please don't get married just wait for me I'll come and marry you. I started to learn korean language and i want to come to Korea. I'm planning for that so i hope one day i will come to Korea and try my best to see you.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.