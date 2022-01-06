Dear Oppa: An Indian fan doesn’t need to understand Korean to listen to Cha Eun Woo’s ‘sweet voice’

Cha Eun Woo is a member of the South Korean boy group ASTRO. In April 2020, Cha Eun Woo joined 'Master in the House' as a fixed cast member. At the 2020 SBS Entertainment Awards, he won Rookie Award for 'Master in the House'. In December 2020, he began starring as the male lead in the tvN drama 'True Beauty', based on the webtoon of the same name, where he portrays Lee Su Ho, a ‘perfect man’ who pays no attention to others.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Astha Shukla from India to Cha Eun Woo. Read her letter below.

Dearest Cha Eun woo,

I know there are hardly any chances of you getting this letter but if by any chance it ever reaches you, consider arriving in India someday and you'll know the extent of our love for you. Your Indian fans are just crazy for you, especially me .Yes, I do it with all my conscience because I can't help falling for you. For the first time, I saw you playing the second lead part in a drama called Sweet Revenge, from that instance it has not been even a single day that I don't have a look at you. I've become an addict of your lovely smile and charismatic personality. I can't understand even one Korean word, still I keep listening to your sweet voice and even your intense looks in some of the dramas like True Beauty and My id is Gangnam Beauty are enough to take my breath away. Looking at you all day makes my nights accompanied with your dreams only. This even causes distraction to my second year, but I can afford it just because it's you, Eun woo. I am not a big K-Drama fan but I keep watching even the smallest clips of your roles in dramas and this is certainly the result of my obsession with you. Even if I have had a very bad day, your one glance is able to sooth me because watching you gives me positivity. One more reason for being your admirer is that your birthday is on the same day as my Father's -30th of March (and I'm super excited for that!). I guess I've written a lot so I give a pause here with a firm hope that a day will come when I'll meet you in person and just scream in front of everyone "I love you Cha Eun Woo! Would you do me the favor of letting you be mine just for this once?" I hope for all the happiness in your life, keep rising, keep shining my star Your admirer,

Aastha Anmay Shukla

India .

