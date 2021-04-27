Dear Oppa: An Indian fan expresses her love for Song Joong Ki; says Hiraeth describes what she feels for him

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Cynera Gonsalves from India dedicates her sweet letter to the talented actor Song Joong Ki. Read her letter below.

It's been quite a few years since Vincenzo's Song Joong Ki has been in the audience's eyes. From 2017's Descendants of the Sun to 2021's Vincenzo, his acting talent has gone up several notches and his charms are getting more effective as years pass by. He is praised for his incredible acting and flowing with the characters as if it were his own!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Cynera Gonsalves from India to the talented actor Song Joong Ki. Read her letter below.

Dear Joong Ki Oppa,

"Hiraeth" this is the word for the feeling of missing someone you don't know or haven't met. I never felt the need to know this word or never thought I would ever experience this feeling until I saw you. You with your sharp eyes, perfect skin, warm smile and a heart full of kindness, you were a sight to behold. It was never love at first sight with you, rather it was a slow blooming warmth in my heart.

I saw you in the first episode of Vincenzo, around the same time spring was beginning, here in India. As the season brought in pretty flowers blooming on the road side, it also made my love for you bloom to its full potential. Before I knew it I had watched almost all your dramas and movies and you were the wallpaper of my cellphone. I spent every minute of everyday hoping you were okay and wishing you were happy. I have also begun to study hard since I read an article that said you were very smart in university and I wish to make you proud.

I live miles and timezones away from you, meeting you, giving you a hug and telling you how much you mean to me might be a distant dream, but I wish for you to always be happy. I know all the battles you have been through and you are very brave to keep smiling that beautiful smile and moving ahead with determination. I wish for you to always be happy and surrounded by love. After everything that has happened, I wish for life to be nicer towards you and if I could I will willingly give you even my share of happiness so you can always be happy.

I wish you all the best for your future projects. If destiny allows, I hope I can meet you in reality and tell you how much you mean to me and how much you have influenced me. Also I am hoping you win the Baeksang of Best Actor for your role in Vincenzo.

Love,

Cynera Gonsalves

India

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×