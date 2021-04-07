Dear Oppa: An Indian fan expresses how Park Seo Joon’s bonding in Hwarang makes her respect and love him more

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Akhila from India dedicates her sweet letter to Park Seo Joon. Read her letter below.

A definite IT boy of the KDrama world, Park Seo Joon has swooped everyone with his incredible acting and gorgeous looks. Romcoms, thrillers, action, historical drama - there’s nothing that the 32-year-old actor can’t do. We’re not the only ones who say this but - even awards do! Recently, in January this year, Park Seo Joon took to his YouTube channel to announce his fandom name. After a few options, he finalised on ‘Jeomju’ which means ‘Store Keeper’ - as his fancafe is called ‘Park’s Office’.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Akhila from India to the actor, Park Seo Joon. Read her letter below.

Hello Oppa,

I hope this letter reaches you.

Hope you are doing well.. I'm writing this to tell you that I'm a big fan of you. I loved watching you in Kill Me Heal Me and Fight For My Way.

Oppa your acting in Fight For My Way and Itaewon Class, the way your character explains that there is no age limit to achieve our goals inspired me a lot. After watching it I started watching your dramas more and more... In Hwarang your bonding with the other 5 members and the way you take care of them my respect towards you is more. I have even seen the bloopers, you have been supportive, and how you are motivating them. My favorite part is your aegyo from Fight For my Way and even on the new year's eve.

I hope I can meet you in this lifetime

Anyway, gamsamidha and fighting... Looking forward to your new movie and many more projects, and hope you are more and more successful.

Loads of love,

Akhila,

India.

