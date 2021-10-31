Dear Oppa: Indian fan expresses wish to meet her ‘angel’ & BTS alum V

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented BTS alum V. A fan from India named Prerona Gogoi has reached out to the star via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear TaeTae Oppa (Kim Taehyung)

Thank you for being an amazing person. You're the person I love the most in this world and I know you love me too as a fan. I wish one day I'll be there at your concert holding my Armybomb and screaming the fanchant to cheer you and BTS. I don't know whether that day will come or not but I will still support you till the end.

Recently you got hurt and couldn't perform the choreography at ptd on stage concert and you said sorry for not showing us enough but you know what we don't feel like that we think it's nothing compared to the things you've been giving us. The love, the amazing performances, your amazing songs which can make everyone's day better and most importantly the strength to love ourselves. You always gives us the best of you and thankyou so... Much for that. I hope you get better soon and remember your health is more important. Lastly I want to say thankyou for being you in this world you're such an angel, you meant the world to me. I want you to always be happy.

Borahae Taetae and BTS

Your fan who loves you crazily

Prerona

