Dear Oppa: Indian fan expresses wish to meet Hotel Del Luna alum Lee Do Hyun
Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean actor Lee Do-Hyun. A fan from India named Tasnim Saidi has reached out to the star via our Dear Oppa segment.
Read her letter below:
Dear Lee Do-Hyun,
I am writing this letter to the one and only Lee Do-Hyun. Words cannot express how much I love you and your acting Do Hyun. From the first time I saw you, until now, you have a special place in my heart. I am so happy that you've entered my life. Your acting makes me feel so many emotions, it's amazing. Thank you for always being so humble, kind, and cute. I don't know if you'll ever see this, but if you do, I hope you accept my admiration towards you. I also hope that one day I'll get to meet you, whether personally, or in the audience of a show or something you attend. Please continue to work hard, Do Hyun, I'll always be there for you.
Sincerely, Tasnim
