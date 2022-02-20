Dear Oppa: An Indian fan feels Park Bo Gum 'has literally destroyed the definition of a perfect man for her'

Park Bo Gum is not only adored by millions and millions of fans from across the globe for his versatile acting range in popular dramas like Reply 1988, Love in the Moonlight, Encounter and Record of Youth, but Park Bo Gum is also deeply admired for his genuine, down-to-earth personality in real life. While the 28-year-old actor is currently enlisted in the military, Bogummy's fans eagerly await his return.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Nazia from India to Park Bo Gum. Read her letter below:

Dear Bo Gum Oppa,



First of all, you are really an Oppa to me so, yayyyy. Secondly, just Saranghe.

I mean my world has become more beautiful ever since I know you. I mean, I literally fall short of words every time I want to describe you. I feel like you are the most beautiful man God has ever created. Not only the looks (which btw leave me speechless) but also your KIND HEART AND SWEETEST PERSONALITY. I mean you have literally destroyed the definition of a perfect man for me.

So, it has become my daily ritual, to see every morning and night. It actually feels like a motivation to me now. And your voice OMG! I am literally squeaking from inside writing this letter to you. If you ever open this letter I mean I will literally die. Therefore, I wish that you come safe and healthy from military service and till then, I will work harder so that one day I become capable enough of meeting you. I am very bad with words but just so that you know... you are PERFECT IN EVERY WAY and I am very very proud of you. And please be happy.



Jinga Sarengheo!!!!

Your Cutest Fan,

Nazia

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

