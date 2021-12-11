Dear Oppa: An Indian fan feels Song Joong Ki's Descendants of the Sun character describes who the actor is IRL

For most Song Joong Ki fans, nothing will ever compare to the gorgeousness that was Yoo Shi Jin in Descendants of the Sun. Besides the unabashedly passionate Song-Song couple's chemistry, Joong Ki also infused a dashing charisma to the brave, loveable Captain Yoo Shi Jin in DOTS, which propelled him to superstardom as a bonafide Hallyu star. Song's endearing romantic avatar in dramas is surely unbeatable and his millions and millions of fans will wholeheartedly agree to this gospel truth.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Pritika from India to Song Joong Ki. Read her letter (Note: This letter was sent on May 8, 2021) below:

Dear Joong-ki,

I'm your pretty fan. I seriously love your acting skills and I think you're one hilarious man inside and out of the K-dramas & Movies.

Your acting in Descendants of the Sun was very good and it feels natural and the character that you played in that drama, a little bit, kind of describes who you are.

You're a Happy, Sad, Funny, Innocent, Loving, Caring, Friendly Man but full of Wisdom. Everything you said sometimes encouraged me to do better in my life.

Your words gave me much positive impact and I want to thank you for that. I laugh every time I watch your Dramas & your interviews.

My favorite drama is Descendants of the Sun & Vincenzo, also your Guest Role from The Sound of Your Heart and many more. In fact, I love all your Dramas & movies (Space Sweepers, The Battleship Island).

You taught us about friendship: "True friends who came into your life, saw the most negative part of you, but are not ready to leave you, no matter how contagious you are to them." (Thanks to Lee Kwang Soo & Park Bo-gum.)

Your acting skills were so good that you could nail every character you were given to play in the Drams & movies. You're truly a very talented actor and I give that to you. Hereby, I want to thank you as a token of appreciation for your hard work and dedication in making your fans feel happy with your acting.

Keep moving forward and never give up on doing whatever you are doing. I will always support you as your number 1 diehard pretty fan.

You're doing a great job and take the criticism as the one that's going to motivate you in your future.

All the best and Beat the Rest..

Crossing my fingers for you! Go, Go, Go.................

My only wish is to meet you one day in SEOUL. Do know that you will always have my Support System in Everything you do!!!

!!Saranghae OPPA!!

Lots of love,

Pritika,

Pune, MH, India!!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

