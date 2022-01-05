Dear Oppa: An Indian fan fell for Cha Eun Woo’s ‘voice, grace, acting skills, charms and smile’

Cha Eun Woo is a member of the South Korean boy group ASTRO. In April 2020, Cha Eun Woo joined 'Master in the House' as a fixed cast member. At the 2020 SBS Entertainment Awards, he won Rookie Award for 'Master in the House'. In December 2020, he began starring as the male lead in the tvN drama 'True Beauty', based on the webtoon of the same name, where he portrays Lee Su Ho, a ‘perfect man’ who pays no attention to others.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Vaidehi from India to Cha Eun Woo. Read her letter below.

Dear Cha eun woo oppa,

I am obsessed with you. I have watched many k dramas over the years. But,when I came across 'My ID is Gangnam Beauty'. I thought it was an interesting name, I searched over the internet why it was called so, and then I started to watch the kdrama. I wasn't aware that Cha eun woo was a kpop singer and also an actor due to my lack of knowledge about kpop.I fell in love at first sight..your voice,your grace,you acting skills,your charm,your cuteness,your smile everything is so mesmerizing.I am taking this opportunity to let out my feelings to you.I know you will never be mine oppa..but as a fan I am always there for you and will always love you.

And next, I started reading all your articles,watched all your videos,came to know more about k-pop and your band.After this drama I have watched all of your other dramas just to see my shining idol. I want you to always shine brightly so my day brightens . Just your smile is enough for me to keep on going in life.

Your faithful fan,

Always, Lots of love to Cha eun woo

Vaidehi Sammanwar.

~From Maharashtra,India

Also Read: AB6IX show off their various charms in the contrasting concept photos for ‘Complete with You’

Join‌ ‌'The‌ ‌celebration‌ ‌of‌ ‌K-world'‌ ‌with‌ ‌'The‌ ‌HallyuTalk‌ ‌Awards'.‌ ‌Make‌ ‌your‌ ‌favourites‌ ‌win‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌fiercest‌ ‌Hallyu‌ ‌battle‌ ‌here.‌ ‌‌ ‌

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.