Dear Oppa: An Indian fan fell irrevocably in love with Kim Soo Hyun since ‘My Love from the Star’

Kim Soo Hyun is a South Korean actor. One of the highest-paid actors in South Korea, his accolades include four Baeksang Arts Awards, two Grand Bell Awards and one Blue Dragon Film Award. Kim Soo Hyun took acting classes during his school years on his mother's recommendation to overcome his introverted personality. Following a few theatrical works, he made his television debut in 2007 with the family sitcom ‘Kimchi Cheese Smile’. He went on to establish himself with starring roles in the television dramas ‘Dream High’ (2011), ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’ (2012), as well as in the top-grossing films ‘The Thieves’ (2012) and ‘Secretly, Greatly’ (2013). His performance as King Lee Hwon in ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’ won him the Baeksang Arts Award for Best Actor – Television.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Aishwarya from India to Kim Soo Hyun. Read her letter below.

Dear Kim Soo Hyun Oppa,

First I would like to thank pinkvilla for giving me this chance to show my love to you. I have become your fan the moment I saw in My Love From Another Star. You're my favourite since then. I have watched all your dramas from dream high, the moon embracing the sun,the producers and it's okay to not to be okay. And I have also watched your movies too.I really admired every single character you played.But your character Moon Gang Tae influenced me a lot. I hope to meet you once in my life. Hope this message comes across to you but I am glad that I got a chance to pour out my heart. Thank you so much for inspiring me a lot. I am eagerly waiting for your next work 'One Ordinary Day'.

All The Best !! Stay Healthy.

Saranghaeyo Oppa.

Your dearest Fan

Aishwarya,

India

