Dear Oppa: An Indian fan fell for Ji Chang Wook’s charms in the popular action drama ‘K2’

The superstar ‘Healer’ actor Ji Chang Wook has been melting fans’ hearts since he set foot in front of the camera! His recent drama ‘Lovestruck in the City’ (2020), showed that his charms and visuals only age like fine wine. He’s not only an actor but a singer who has lent his beautiful voice to many OSTs. The actor-singer has also made his mark in the world of musicals! Some of the hit dramas in his roster are ‘Backstreet Rookie’ (2020), ‘Suspicious Partner’ (2017), ‘The K2’ (2016) ‘Empress Ki’ (2013), among many others.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Dhanashree from India to Ji Chang Wook. Read her letter below.

My dear Ji Chang Wook,

Falling in love with you is the most beautiful thing ever in my life. Ever since I watched your spectacular performance in Action-Romance Drama "Healer", I've been totally and completely in love with you. I was fully inside when I saw "The K2", what an exceptional charming you are!! You are an amazing actor & Singer, you just glow exceptionally when you perform martial arts in your action series and films. Seeing you sing and act has left me in awe. My heart flutters when I watch your actions. You are the source of my joy. I am in love with your smiling eyes, Charming smile, your kindness and big embrace. The only thing I don't like in my life is anything and everything that keeps me away from you. I wish I could just meet you once in my life and be a beautiful heroine to you. I wish you all the best for your series & I will cheer for you until my last breath. I love you always & forever.

Your loving fan forever.

Dhanashree

From India

Also Read: WATCH: Ok Taecyeon, Kim Hye Yoon and friends display their chemistry in the hilarious ‘Inspector Joy’ teasers

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.