Dear Oppa: An Indian fan fell for Ji Chang Wook through his character in ‘Suspicious Partner’

The superstar ‘Healer’ actor Ji Chang Wook has been melting fans’ hearts since he set foot in front of the camera! His recent drama ‘Lovestruck in the City’ (2020), showed that his charms and visuals only age like fine wine. He’s not only an actor but a singer who has lent his beautiful voice to many OSTs. The actor-singer has also made his mark in the world of musicals! Some of the hit dramas in his roster are ‘Backstreet Rookie’ (2020), ‘Suspicious Partner’ (2017), ‘The K2’ (2016) ‘Empress Ki’ (2013), among many others.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Divyanshi from India to Ji Chang Wook. Read her letter below.

Dear oppa (ji chang wook)

I am Divyanshi from India . I am a huge fan of your versatility and your awestruck action scenes. I completely fell in love with you when I saw your first romance comedy , Suspicious partner . Your chemistry with Nam Ji hyun( both on and off screen) is still irreplaceable. I love your choice of scripts which is like cherry on the cake of your natural acting skills. I have seen all your dramas and watched suspicious partners ,like more than thrice and I still can't get over that drama. Oppa , i don't know if this letter will reach you or not but i believe that you and eonni ( nam ji hyun ) are destined to be together and both of you are a perfect match . You are my hero and I won't even trade you for Iron man. Keep people falling in love with those deep eyes .

Loads of love. From a huge fan of the little cute boy from the off screen scenes of suspicious partners.

Divyanshi

SARANHAE wookie

