Dear Oppa: An Indian fan fell for Kim Woo Bin in the emotional series ‘Uncontrollably Fond’

Kim Woo Bin is a man of few words but many feats. His filmography is decorated with successful dramas and movies. His fans admire his acting abilities and his polite personality. Kim Woo Bin is a person who has gone through hell and back, yet his kind smile never left his face, which his fans will always appreciate him for. He gained popularity for his roles in dramas like ‘The Heirs’, ‘Uncontrollably Fond’, ‘School 2013’ and movies like ‘Twenty’ and ‘Alien’.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Jyothi from India to Kim Woo Bin. Read her letter below.

Dear oppa

I'm Jyoti Chowdhury, your die heart fan from west Bengal India. I fell for you since when I had watched uncontrollably fond. And Oppa You are such a versatile actor you have played a totally different role in heirs. I am really obsessed with you oppa. Waiting for your next Drama or Blues. And can't wait to see you and See Min Ha unni on the same screen. Oppa Take care of your health. Lots of love from India . Can't wait to meet you in Korea. I will definitely go to korea. Stay healthy and safe ,Don't bother yourself with too much work. Saranghe MY Choi yong doo

I LOVE YOU

Jyoti Chowdhury

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.