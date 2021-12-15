Dear Oppa: An Indian fan fell in love with Gong Yoo in the beloved fantasy drama ‘Goblin’

Gong Yoo is a South Korean actor. He is best known for his roles in the television dramas ‘Coffee Prince’ (2007), ‘Goblin: The Lonely and Great God’ (2016–2017), and ‘Squid Game’ (2021), and the films ‘Silenced’ (2011), ‘Train to Busan’ (2016) and ‘The Age of Shadows’ (2016). Like the fan writing today, Gong Yoo has brought many fans to the Hallyu Wave through his dramas and films

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Kajol Shere from India to Gong Yoo. Read her letter below.

Dear Gong yoo oppa,

It's been almost 5 years since I first saw you in the movie Train to busan. After that I saw your kdrama Goblin and I fell in love with you. You are just amazing! I love all your dramas and movies. Your acting is so amazing and it makes me fall in love with you again and again. I wish you all the best for your upcoming movies and dramas. I hope you come to India soon after this pandemic ends. Stay healthy and safe. I hope you get more and more love and success in your life... Saranghae oppa!!! You will always be my Goblin.

lots of love and good wishes for your future...

Your mere fan,

KAJOL SHERE

INDIA

