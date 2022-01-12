Dear Oppa: An Indian fan fell for ‘Snowdrop’ star Jung Hae In’s ‘puppy smile and sparkling eyes’

Jung Hae In first made an appearance in AOA Black's music video for ‘Moya’ in 2013 and officially debuted through the TV series ‘Bride of the Century’ the next year. He gained recognition for his supporting roles in the 2017 television series ‘While You Were Sleeping’ and ‘Prison Playbook’. Jung Hae In had his first starring role in the 2018 drama ‘Something in the Rain’.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Ishani from India to Jung Hae In. Read her letter below.

Hi I'm Ishani from India. My Dear hae inaaaa I fell for you since when I had watched something in the rain. I don't know how I'm feeling but I can't Stop watching you. Your mellow voice made me fallen in love more and more. You're like a warm sunset, your puppy smile can heal everyone's pain no matter what is it. Your sparkling eyes always make me happy in any kind of situation. And your heart is as pure as a baby leaf. For a human beings you have all you're not only human you're God gifted. No matter who left who will stay I will always be with you hae inaaaa. You are a really hard working boy. I was almost crying when I saw your acting. Thank you for coming into my life. We're always be with you whatever it is at any situation we never left you. Saranghae my hae inaaa. I LOVE YOU.

Ishani Nandy

From India

Join ‘The celebration of K-world’ with ‘The HallyuTalk Awards’ here.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.