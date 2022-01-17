Dear Oppa: An Indian fan finds Kim Woo Bin extremely special and close to her heart

Kim Woo Bin is a man of few words but many feats. His filmography is decorated with successful dramas and movies. His fans admire his acting abilities and his polite personality. Kim Woo Bin is a person who has gone through hell and back, yet his kind smile never left his face, which his fans will always appreciate him for. He gained popularity for his roles in dramas like ‘The Heirs’, ‘Uncontrollably Fond’, ‘School 2013’ and movies like ‘Twenty’ and ‘Alien’.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Arushi Chauhan from India to Kim Woo Bin. Read her letter below.

Hello I am Aarushi Chauhan from India. This letter is for my dearest person Mr. Kim Woo Bin, the most special person in this world who is for me. I may say whatever I try to describe you with so many beautiful words but all that seems just less for you I am a small poet so few words for you. {My most beautiful bird When I saw you for the first time. My heart was really lost. The world seemed like a magic, only you had ridden in my soul, mind and heart. Then regain my senses. So I understood that this is not magic, it is a reality, my friend}. {Your scattered hair started smelling like fragrance of flowers from the pictures itself. Your little sweet smile started giving me happiness}. {And what can I say about those eyes which are most beautiful, a free bird is happy, there is a lot of such sight in its flight. I want to say that you are a human but in reality you are an angel}. {The shining star I tell you will not be wrong. My thought is that you are the brightest star in the sky. It is said that good people are known by their deeds. But yours is a different miracle that all the qualities are visible in your eyes}. {You are very special to me. But don't ask me why? You are May you be safe for the rest of your life. Everyday I ask God for you. Don't ever wrinkle on your forehead, never let you have any pain}. {You stay safe, stay happy, never stop you are the flowing water, just you are the most special and beautiful person for me Let me tell you one thing, I only want you to be happy always, God always bless you with many blessings, you should never have any problem}. I always feel great to see you happy. To be honest, I am mostly happy when I see a big smile on your face. You just do your job well. I promise you that I will definitely come to Seoul , Korea one day to meet you. I have to do anything at any cost. But I will definitely come. I can never explain to you how I feel for you. All I can tell you is that some people may like you more than me. Some people might like me less. But no one can like you as much as me, that's all I promise you. You are not posting your picture for a few days now. I hope everything will be fine. would be absolutely fine. You just take care of yourself and be happy always. By the way, all your roles are very important for me. Be it in drama or in movies. But the most adorable role of yours I think is your uncontrollably fond drama of shin joon young. To me you are the angel of God whom I always want to keep in my heart. To be honest, I want to say a lot. There are many things that I have to say to you, but I cannot write this much in this letter because I do not want to teach everyone in the world in everything. Earlier the language of Korea Korea was a common country and its language for me but since I am associated with you. It has become so special to me that it has become a purpose of my life. But I am sure that one day will come when you will understand all my feelings and read well and which I am waiting very eagerly. My dearest and most loved person, take care of yourself you are my sweetest and most beautiful golden bird. I will always love you. Always always do today and will always do in future also......

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.