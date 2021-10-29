Dear Oppa: An Indian fan finds Song Joong Ki’s ‘twinkling eyes and sparkling smile’ irresistible

Song Joong Ki's Hallyu star position continues onwards and upwards with recent successful projects like Space Sweepers and Vincenzo being proof of the same. No matter who the character is, the 35-year-old actor masterfully treats fans with marvellous performances. For many, it's his tremendous Yoo Shi Jin act in Descendants of the Sun that made them loyal fans of the Baeksang Arts Award winning actor for life.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sindhu from India to Song Joong Ki. Read her letter below.

Dear Song Joong ki,

This is Sindhu from India.To be honest I am not a great addict to k drama. But I watched some series like Legend of the blue sea,what's wrong with secretary kim?,my love from another star to name a few and the most recent one being descendents of the sun.And I seriously fell in love with your role of Captain Yoo Shi jin.Your twinkling eyes and sparkling smile are undeniably irresistable.How can anyone one play sincere soldier as well as playful and caring boyfriend at the same time!!Wish you to come up with more interesting roles which unveils your versatility and charm to their best. Love you loads yoo shi jin!!Hope we can meet in person sometime in korea.

Yours,

Fan girl.

