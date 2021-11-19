Dear Oppa: An Indian fan found Hwang In Yeop’s character in ‘True Beauty’ extremely attractive

Hwang In Yeop is a South Korean actor. He was born on January 19, 1991 and he began his career in the modeling industry before making his screen debut with a lead role in the web series Why (2018). Soon, he made his acting debut in 2018 and appeared in a handful of television dramas, including ‘The Tale of Nokdu’ (2019), ‘True Beauty’ (2020), and ‘18 Again’ (2020).

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Maryam from India to Hwang In Yeop. Read her letter below

I'm Maryam from India

P.S Don't hack me please

Hwang In Yeop has always been an idol of mine,he looks hella handsome. I don't know what to say, he's just the most handsomest, gentlest (not to mention when he covered for Moon Ga Young). I just like him,I don't know what to say. I just wanna meet him in real life. He has got the potential to become a k-pop star. I like him very much, I started liking him from True Beauty.

He looks so cool on a motorcycle. His eyes are top notch. the fact he's in his 30's.....(he's looking so good though) That's all I have to say

Also Read: SF9’s Taeyang, ASTRO’s Sanha and more cast in Super Junior’s Eunhyuk’s directorial musical debut

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country and IG handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.