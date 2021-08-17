Dear Oppa: An Indian fan of Gong Yoo expresses her love for his acting skills and his dramas

Gong Ji-Chul (better known as Gong Yoo) was born in Busan, Korea on July 10, 1979. The actor is known for the movies Train to Busan (2016), Silenced (2011) and The Age of Shadows (2016). He had several supporting roles in various Korean films and dramas before landing his first leading role with Hello My Teacher (2005) in 2005. His breakout role was with The 1st Shop of Coffee Prince (2007), a romantic comedy drama series that was a hit with Korean drama viewers worldwide. In 2016, he had multiple hits with the success of zombie blockbuster Train to Busan, action-thriller The Age of Shadows and romantic fantasy drama series Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016), making him one of the most high profile South Korean actors for that year.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Priyanka from India to Gong Yoo. Read her letter below.

Dear oppa,

I started to watch drama since the pandemic started... And I have watched too many dramas like a 70. The first drama ever made me emotional was yours"GOBLIN: THE LONELY AND GREAT GOD " ever plot written by Miss Kim eun suk was just amazing here.. I am so into it and cried when Kim shin killed himself to protect people around him.. Then I watched coffee prince it was super cute and sweet.. Then I watched seobok.. Soon it became a habit to search for you.. Even though I knew I completed watching every drama and movie of yours.. I am searching for them to make sure I didn't missed them.. I am eagerly waiting for your movie wonderland and the silent sea..

Finally NOMU SARANGHAE

-priyanka

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.