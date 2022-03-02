Dear Oppa: An Indian fan got goosebumps because of ‘Something in the Rain’ star Jung Hae In

Jung Hae In is a South Korean actor, who officially made his television debut through the series ‘Bride of the Century’ in 2014. He then gained recognition for his supporting roles in the 2017 series ‘While You Were Sleeping’ and ‘Prison Playbook’. Jung Hae In got his first role as a lead actor in the 2018 drama ‘Something in the Rain’ and increased his already immense popularity through his lead roles in ‘D.P.’ and, most recently, ‘Snowdrop’.

Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Reema from India, to Jung Hae In. Read their letter below.

Dear Jung Hae In Oppa,

How are you? Congratulations on the success of your drama ‘Snowdrop’. The first movie I saw you in was ‘Tune in for Love’, it was my first step towards the world of Jung Hae In. At that time I thought how could anybody be so cute, handsome and have such perfect acting skills at the same time. Your eyes show a variety of emotions, always making me cry and awestruck at the same time. Then, I saw ‘Something in the Rain’. I was just numb, that romance, those feelings...just fabulous. Especially that rain scene in which you walk under the umbrella with Son Ye Jin, I just got goosebumps. I can't express in words how much I liked that scene.

A few days back, I saw a video of your travel logs. In that I saw an Indian uncle, asking you if you would like to marry an Indian girl and you said maybe, at that time I couldn't help but imagine how good it would be if that girl could be me. Jokes apart, I really really want to thank you for existing and making my life so much beautiful through your dramas and movies.

Yes, and, I want to thank myself and my luck that I found you. A bit late but as they say it's better late than never.

Let's meet one day.

Till then, Saranghae Jung Hae In ssi

Your fan

Reema