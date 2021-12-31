Dear Oppa: An Indian fan gushes about her love for Cha Eun Woo and his outstanding acting skills

Cha Eun Woo is a South Korean singer, actor, and model under the label of Fantagio. He is a member of the South Korean boy group ASTRO. In April 2020, Cha Eun Woo joined 'Master in the House' as a fixed cast member. At the 2020 SBS Entertainment Awards, he won Rookie Award for 'Master in the House'. In December 2020, he began starring as the male lead in the tvN drama 'True Beauty', based on the webtoon of the same name, where he portrays Lee Su Ho, a ‘perfect man’ who pays no attention to others.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Abhishree from India to Cha Eun Woo. Read her letter below.

Hii cha eun woo oppa, I'm abhishree from India. I'm so happy for writing this to you. My first kdrama is "true beauty". Don't know how but I started watching all your kdrama from then. Now I'm watching "the best hit" episode 8. I really like your cute expressions and sweet voice. I heard your "don't cry my love" ost of "under the oak tree". And the translated english lyrics in that YouTube video suit the the tune with some changes. I want to sing it and post it in YouTube. I want to be a k-pop idol too. I'm good at singing and average at dancing. Even I'm dreaming to meet you, sure it's a dream but want it to come true. Ok I won't make you bored by writing too much but with your inspiration I'll go forward.

With love abhishree. Take care eun woo oppa

