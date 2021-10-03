Dear Oppa: Indian fan gushes over Yoo Seung Ho; Says her biggest dream in life is to meet idol
Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean actor Yoo Seung Ho. A fan from India named Karuna Kumari has reached out to the star via our Dear Oppa segment.
Read her letter below:
Dear Yoo Seung Ho
How are you? I hope you are well
I'm karuna and i'm from India, living in a city of Delhi (Dil Walo Ki Delhi)
I m your bigest fan of yours....
I have always wanted to meet you & this is the biggest dream of life your smile is the cutest thing I have ever seen in my life....you are most handsome. ...nd this makes me madly fall for you again & again....
My favorite dramas are "My strange hero", "I am not a robot"
May god always shower blessings on you.
Although I don't know whether you read this msg or not.
I really like your all dramas and videos .
Stay safe and stay healthy
ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A BTS ARMY from India lists down reasons why she's thankful to each member of the cherished septet
Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.