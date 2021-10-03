Dear Oppa: Indian fan gushes over Yoo Seung Ho; Says her biggest dream in life is to meet idol

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean actor Yoo Seung Ho. A fan from India named Karuna Kumari has reached out to the star via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear Yoo Seung Ho

How are you? I hope you are well

I'm karuna and i'm from India, living in a city of Delhi (Dil Walo Ki Delhi)

I m your bigest fan of yours....

I have always wanted to meet you & this is the biggest dream of life your smile is the cutest thing I have ever seen in my life....you are most handsome. ...nd this makes me madly fall for you again & again....

My favorite dramas are "My strange hero", "I am not a robot"

May god always shower blessings on you.

Although I don't know whether you read this msg or not.

I really like your all dramas and videos .

Stay safe and stay healthy

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.