Dear Oppa: An Indian fan has her phone filled with gorgeous photos and videos of SF9’s Rowoon

Rowoon is a South Korean singer, actor and model. He is a member of the K-pop boy band SF9 as a lead vocalist. He played his first leading role in 2019 MBC's television series, ‘Extraordinary You’. Since then, he lead the office romance drama ‘She Would Never Know’ and the popular sageuk (historical series or films) drama ‘The King’s Affection’.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Ruhi from India to SF9’s Rowoon. Read her letter below.

Dear Rowoonah,

I saw you for the first time on screen in your drama "Extraordinary You" and I swear, I can't take my eyes off you ever since I caught your glimpse in the first place. I've always kept myself updated about you ever since I became your fan. I've watched your "She Would Never Know" and "The King's Affection" as well. The characters you play are actually very strong yet deep inside, very innocent ones. The romantic characters you play have really caught me off guard and I'm so much in love with all the characters you've played. At first, you were just like any other celebrity whose photos and videos I saved on my phone. But as time passed you, I've got your photos and videos on my phone more than anyone else and you're not just one of my favourite celebrities, but you're also my celebrity crush. If I speak about you, I could go on and on about you. It's often like that, isn't it? Looking forward to many more Korean dramas as well as new songs of yours. I will surely work hard and fly over to South Korea to meet you someday, sooner or later. Dearest Rowoonah, take care and eat well. Wishing good health and happiness to you and everyone around you. Fighting!!

Love always,

Ruhi

Also Read: WATCH: VIXX’s Hyuk and Yoo Jun can’t stay away from each other in ‘Colour Rush 2’ teaser

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.