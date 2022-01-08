Dear Oppa: An Indian fan is IMPRESSED by Gong Yoo's 'off-screen' persona & 'the thoughts that he believes in'

Gong Yoo in The Silent Sea; making it his drama comeback, proved to us yet again as to why he's such a bonafide Hallyu star. Moreover, even a short yet memorable cameo in Squid Game made him a trending topic and fans couldn't get enough of his evil avatar. Gong Yoo has always brought something new to the acting table with each project he undertakes and you can't help but be enamoured by all of his characters; whether it be the flamboyant Choi Han Kyul from Coffee Prince or the cherished Goblin from Goblin.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sanjukta from India to Gong Yoo. Read her letter below:

Dearest Oppa Gong Yoo,

I am a die-hard fan of you from India. I live in a small city, Kolkata. I watched lots of K-dramas and movies. You are an outstanding performing actor.

I just love your character on-screen like Coffee Prince, Goblin, Squid Game, The Silent Sea, Finding Mr. Destiny and also off-screen. I am very much impressed by your thoughts that you believe in. I was quite surprised when I found out that your Birthday is the same as mine. Some of your habits match my habits.

I am writing this letter in this editorial page because I know you are far away from us. I can't reach you. Still, I believe in a miracle that You will come to India in Kolkata and I will get a chance to meet my dream man Gong Yoo as a normal person that I like most.



Please Gong Yoo came to India after this crisis period. Waiting for you ......

Thanks & Regards

Sanjukta

From Kolkata

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan CONFESSES Gong Yoo is her 'whole reason for happiness'; Is in AWE of his 'character choices'

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Join the biggest community of K-drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.