Dear Oppa: An Indian fan of Ji Chang Wook fell for his ‘cute smile and magical acting’

The superstar ‘Healer’ actor Ji Chang Wook has been melting fans’ hearts since he set foot in front of the camera! His recent drama ‘Lovestruck in the City’ (2020), showed that his charms and visuals only age like fine wine. He’s not only an actor but a singer who has lent his beautiful voice to many OSTs. The actor-singer has also made his mark in the world of musicals! Some of the hit dramas in his roster are ‘Backstreet Rookie’ (2020), ‘Suspicious Partner’ (2017), ‘The K2’ (2016) ‘Empress Ki’ (2013), among many others.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Supriya from India to Ji Chang Wook. Read her letter below.

My Dear Wookie Oppa

May this pandemic was harsh for everyone but for me it was a blessing, cuz I found you.

It all started when I was watching Yang Yang's drama Whirlwind Girl in April 2019 then I checked that you have replaced him in the 2nd season. I was very upset but when I started watching you, I fell in love with your cute smile and magical acting. After that I watched every drama but Healer's Seo Junghoo, Suspicious Partner' Noh Ji Wook, Melting Me Softly Dong Chan, The K2's Kim Je Ha,& Backstreet Rookie's Choi Dae Hyun blew my mind. Your these roles are just unbelievable and I'll never forget them too. And Now I'm waiting for your new Dramas. You're immensely talented. I have listened to all the songs. Oppa I know this letter will never reach you but I wish that I meet you once in my life. I want to write more in this letter but I don't know what to write. Thank you for being the best in the whole world,Thank you for coming into my life. The place of Ji Chang Wook will always be in my heart. My heart is dedicated to you.

Saranghaeyo Wookie OPPA

Your crazy fan from India

Supriya

