Dear Oppa: An Indian fan of Kim Hyung Joong says that he ‘took her heart since Boys Over Flowers’

Kim Hyun Joong is a South Korean singer and actor most well known for his parts in "Boys Over Flowers" and "Playful Kiss". Kim began his career as a singer with the popular boy band SS501, and has most recently been releasing solo albums with backing musicians "Gemini Band". A talented singer, model and actor, Kim surprised fans and critics alike with his portrayal of the darkness that can lie within man in the 2021 psychological thriller "Indian Pink"

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sanjana Saha from India to Kim Hyun Joong. Read her letter below.

Dearest Kim Hyun Joong Oppa,

I would like to give a big big 'gomayo' to Pinksvilla for giving me an opportunity to show my love for you once again. You took my heart since I've seen you in Boys Over Flowers this year. What's the date? May be February 12.. yes, on that day i saw you first on TV, thanks to Zing. It was that swimming competition going on. I can swear that the moment before I saw you, I was like "What's so special about these girly korean boys?"... but the moment I saw you, I remember you took my heart then and there! Ahhh... Those dreamy eyes, godly smile, long hair and painful face was enough to make me fall for you. I didn't wait for Zing to end, but I watched it beforehand, on YouTube. After watching Boys Over Flowers, for the next two months, I didn't watch any single K-dramas just because of you. The magical effect of Ji-Hu was with me for those next two months. In those two months, I've watched and unwatched BOF over and over, again and again!! I've turned into every single song of yours that I got on YouTube. My phone's gallery got filled with innumerable pictures of yours in no time. I went so crazy (and still now) for you that I've memorized your song, Because I'm stupid, even though i didn't know any Korean words, even Annyonghaseyo back then. I kept on humming that song. I remember how sad I became when I learnt that you acted in just a few dramas and that you are mainly a singer!

To be honest, you introduced me to the magic of K-dramas and K-pops. You are the reason why I smile everyday. You made my day, Oppa... even in my dreams, you visit me everyday. I searched so many platforms to just have pictures of yours. You are my sunshine. You are my happiness, laughter, tears, and everything... and that I've got you in my life, I'm much much much happier than before and I don't need anything more.

Saranghae, Hyun Joong Oppa...

- A true Henecia from Kolkata (India), Sanjana Saha

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.