Dear Oppa: An Indian fan of Kim Woo Bin wishes him on his birthday and expresses her love and admiration

Kim Woo Bin is a man of few words but many feats. His filmography is decorated with successful dramas and movies. His fans admire his acting abilities and his polite personality. Kim Woo Bin is a person who has gone through hell and back, yet his kind smile never left his face, which his fans will always appreciate him for. He gained popularity for his roles in dramas like ‘The Heirs’, ‘Uncontrollably Fond’, ‘School 2013’ and movies like ‘Twenty’ and ‘Alien’. Even when he took a hiatus to recover from his health issues, his fans remained strong and now that he is back, everyone is dying to see him on screen again.

Dear oppa:

To the one whose picture is always in my heart and mind, the man of my dreams, whose personality is literally the best and cant be compared to any other person in the entire universe.

Hello(annyeonghaseyo) .I am Payal. An 18 year old from India and a very big admirer of yours. I have been watching you for 4 years now and I want you to know that you are the BEST. I first watched you in 'THE HEIRS' and no one would have performed the role of Choi Young Do better than you. I have loved you ever since then for your acting. You are just the ideal type one like me can dream of. I really appreciate you for all the movies and kdramas you have been a part of . I can't mention them all in one single letter.

Nevertheless, I just can't stop myself describing the acting you did as shin joon-young in Uncontrollably Fond. It was so good. you killed it and brought me into tears because you were that brilliant. I have watched the whole drama 5 times now . when you cried i cried too, maybe a lot more each time i watched you in the drama and my eyes swell so much . I love how you were able to connect your emotions through the character .Your voice indeed is so good . It's been five years of uncontrollably fond now and i have been crying so bad because the last episode was aired on my birthday but I am blessed that I could watch you achieving all that you deserve.

The most heartbreaking was when you were diagnosed with cancer and I thank god you're all fit and healthy now.

Lastly, it's your birthday and I want YOU TO KNOW that you are outstanding. I love you forever and hope you keep growing more and more handsome. pray for you to deserve all the happiness and the best health in this entire life. I'm looking forward to seeing you in your next drama soon. I can't wait for more now.

OPPA saeng-il chukhahaeyo. oppa sarangheyo, lots of love Payal.

Credits :News1

