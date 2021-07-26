Dear Oppa: An Indian fan of Lee Dong Gun expresses her love for him on his birthday

Lee Dong Gun is an actor and singer under FNC Entertainment (home to SF9, AOA, P1Harmony, etc). He started his music career in 1998 with the release of his first album and soon after began his acting career in the 1999 television drama ‘Kwangki’. He was also appointed as the promotional ambassador for the 2012 Korean Formula One Grand Prix held at the Korea International Circuit in October 2012. Since then, he has acted in several dramas such as ‘The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop’, ‘Where Stars Land’, ‘Angel’s Last Mission: Love’, ‘Oh My Baby’, ‘Leverage’ etc.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Swarna Bharat from India to Lee Dong Gun. Read her letter below.

Happy Birthday Lee Dong Gun

Enjoy your Day..

May all your Dreams come True..Joy and Happiness in your life Always.

I am your big Fan from INDIA Mumbai.

My Korean Drama Journey began with your Drama "Queen For Seven Days " As an Actor you are a Great performer....though your character was negative in this Historical Drama but you were Amazing.

Almost watched all your Dramas..Loved watching "Gentleman if the Wolgyesu Tailor Shop, "Where Star's Land, Sketch, "Angels Mission: Love, Leverage.' everytime you played different characters.I keep following your posts shared by your Fans and friends.You are not active on social media..so I request you to post your latest pictures and update, your upcoming projects for your Fans.

I wish to Meet you at least once in my lifetime.

Good Luck Lee Dong Gun..May all your wishes come True..

Lots of happiness and Blessings your way.

Swarna

