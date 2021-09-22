Dear Oppa: An Indian fan of Lee Dong Wook became awestruck upon seeing him on screen

Lee Dong Wook is an actor, host, model and entertainer. He is best known for his leading roles in the television dramas ‘My Girl’ (2005), ‘Scent of a Woman’ (2011), The Fugitive of Joseon , Hotel King (2014), ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ (2016–2017), ‘Life’ (2018), ‘Touch Your Heart’ (2019), ‘Hell Is Other People’ (2019) and ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’ (2020) in the titular role. Furthermore, he’s also known as the host of the talk show ‘Strong Heart’ (2012-2013), boy group survival reality show ‘Produce X 101’ (2019), and his own American-style talk show ‘Wook Talk’ (2019).

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Mahathi from India to Lee Dong Wook. Read her letter below.

Dear Oppa,

The first time I saw you on screen was in the mid-of April in 2020. The world was in ruins, people were dropping like flies and everything, absolutely everything seemed hopeless. But Then, you showed up. Your orange eyes lit up my Netflix screen, and I was intrigued. I never could have predicted how much I’d come to love your show. You walked into the room with your mint chocolate chip ice cream and your silk bathrobe lamenting about the human lifespan. You saved the world repeatedly, even though the world had hurt you beyond comparison. You took care of humans when because of us your heart was broken, tired and scared. For 600 years, you waited for the one person whose death haunted you for centuries. Trust me, I do know that you really aren’t a nine-tailed fox. But in my eyes, every time I see you I think of Lee Yeon. I think of his struggles, his smile and his life. I’m sorry Oppa- but in my eyes, you are him and he is you. When I watched you on screen, I forgot everything. For 60 minutes each day, I was transported to a realm where foxes eat ice cream and wear Gucci. I lived in a place where no virus could tear down the eternal love of Lee Yeon and Nam Ji-Ah. Temporarily, you gave me the best gift anyone could give during a global pandemic. You gave me hope. And for that, I will forever be thank you. There were so many times where I was awe-struck by the way you carried yourself on screen. For 16 long episodes, every cell in you became immortal, and that - that dedication and sincerity that you have for your work, was more than enough reason for me to become your ardent fan. Oppa, you made me laugh, you made me cry and somewhere between those smiles and tears, between one episode and the next, a girl fell in love with the story of a nine-tailed fox. Oppa, I want you to know that I want only and only the best for you. I want you to reach the peak of your career, over and over again. I want you to ride the beautiful wave of success and I want you to showcase your brilliant smile to every nook and cranny of this big blue planet. And I promise, that I will be there to watch your next show, whether you’re a fox or a human, a doctor or a lawyer, I can’t wait for you to brighten up my screen again. With love and hope, Mahathi

Also Read: SF9’s Rowoon is entranced and confused by Park Eun Bin’s beauty in ‘The King’s Affection’ Teaser

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.