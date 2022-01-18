Dear Oppa: An Indian fan loved Nam Joo Hyuk’s character in ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’

Nam Joo Hyuk has starred in ‘Who Are You: School 2015’ (2015), ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’ (2016), ‘Moon Lovers’ (2016), ‘The Bride of Habaek’ (2017), ‘The Light in Your Eyes’ (2019), ‘The School Nurse Files’ (2020), and ‘Start Up’ (2020). In 2020, Nam Joo Hyuk featured in Forbes 30 under 30 owing to his successful acting and modelling career.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Shayani Nandy from India to Nam Joo Hyuk. Read her letter below.

Annyeong,

My dear Joo Hyuk !.

I don't know where I should start. Let me start with my name. I am Shayani Nandy from India (West Bengal). A heartcore fan of yours. Within the millions of fans, I am someone who keeps on looking for you in every moment of my life. I saw you in " Bride of Haebak '' for the first time. And there I fell in love with your eyes. Yes. Your eyes are magical. They can express millions of emotions. You don't have to say anything but your eyes can say a lot of things. Your bubbly childish nature in " Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo" , The mature heartbroken man in " The light in your eyes " , The caring understanding boy in " Josee" , and the innocent naive person in " Start Up" and lot more....You AMAZED me everytime, every moment. I really want to meet you in real life, have a real talk with you , and get to know you more. I am lucky to know an amazing idol , an amazing person like you. Joo Hyuk aa! Be happy. No matter what, always be happy. Your smile is precious. You deserve to be happy. We love you. Your fans love you. I love you. Saranghae Joo Hyuk ! Have a great life precious.

Love, Shayani.

