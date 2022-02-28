Dear Oppa: An Indian fan loves Kim Hyun Joong’s portrayal of Yoon Ji Hu

Kim Hyun Joong is a South Korean actor, singer, and songwriter. He debuted as a member of the band SS501 in 2005 with the EP ‘Warning’, and made his debut as a soloist with his first Korean album ‘Break Down’ in 2011. Kim Hyun Joong is well known for his roles in the popular dramas ‘Boys Over Flowers’ and ‘Playful Kiss’. On February 27, 2022, the actor and singer announced his upcoming marriage to his non-celebrity girlfriend.

Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Aditi from India to Kim Hyun Joong. Read their letter below.

Dear Oppa Kim Hyun Joong aka Jihu.

I call you Chihu as I love your cute portrayal of Yoon Ji Hu so much...this drama made me fall in love with him so much when I saw it airing on Zing TV last year. I have watched this drama a number of times just to catch a glance of him. I watched all of his dramas since then on repeat mode: ‘Playful Kiss’, ‘Inspiring Generation’, ‘When Time Stopped’. ‘City Conquest’ was cancelled but I watched episode zero on YouTube. I have caught up with all of his concerts, heard all of his songs, all of his awards but I never get enough. ‘Indian Pink’, ‘Prism Time’ all of his ventures are eye candy to me. Last year he was number four on the list of the sexiest Asian men and I wish he ranks first this time.

Love,

An Indian fan of yours

Aditi