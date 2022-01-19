Dear Oppa: An Indian fan loves the way Cha Eun Woo ‘acts, talks, expresses’ in ‘True Beauty’

Cha Eun Woo is a member of the South Korean boy group ASTRO. In April 2020, Cha Eun Woo joined 'Master in the House' as a fixed cast member. At the 2020 SBS Entertainment Awards, he won Rookie Award for 'Master in the House'. In December 2020, he began starring as the male lead in the tvN drama 'True Beauty', based on the webtoon of the same name, where he portrays Lee Su Ho, a ‘perfect man’ who pays no attention to others.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Prakruthi from India to Cha Eun Woo. Read her letter below.

Dearest Cha Eun Woo,

I am Prakruthi from India. I am your biggest fan. I like the way you act, talk, expressions and everything in your role Lee Su Ho, "A Perfect Man" who pays no attention to others in kdrama "True Beauty" . I have also started to learn Korean this year. But before I got to know about your role, character and many more, I used to watch other Korean and other foreign languages apart from Indian languages. I used to think about you everyday and always used to watch True Beauty again and again. My current age is 18 and currently studying Grade 3 in High School and will study for a degree this year once I finish the College Entrance Examination. Because of watching True Beauty, I got an idea to become a scriptwriter in Korean and also foreign languages too. I am very excited to meet you and also wanted to work with you on any role and also as a scriptwriter but I know Korean is a difficult language to learn for beginners for Indians but still I try my best to act in any Korean drama with you and other famous superstars Nowadays many Indians are your fans because they used to watch "True Beauty" and I hope everyone can get to know about you soon. I wanted to meet you and talk to you about many things. I hope God can give me a chance to meet you soon and to get a chance to act in a lead role to work together in the future as an actress and scriptwriter. I will put in 200% effort and hardwork until I meet you in Korea. Basically I always consider you as my oppa. I love you so much. And wish you happiness in your life. Be Happy Always.

Your Admirer

Prakruthi Ramashesha

India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.