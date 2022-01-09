Dear Oppa: Indian fan manifests her dream to work with Lee Jong Suk in sweet letter

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented actor Lee Jong Suk. A fan named Ayushi Gupta has reached out to the actor via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear Oppa,

How are you? Not like you'll read my letter but let me talk to you. I hope you're happier than ever. Time has not been in my favour for quite some time now but it's still kind to me and that's the worst kind of situation you know. Where you can't truly be happy and can't truly complain because you fear sounding ungrateful so you just hang in the middle. Not like you asked but I'm still telling you. Hahaha. Have you ever been there before? I wish you never. Anyways, you're so good at everything you do. Acting of course. Then the cute New Face dance you did three years ago. And since you're model, can I say you walk so good? And talk so good? And breathe so good? When you returned from the military your hair looked so fine. I wish I could touch it and shampoo it. Just saying. No expectations. Haha. Enough flirting for now. Oppa, it's my dream to become a screenwriter and it would be an honour to work with you someday. Korean is not even my second language so it seems like an impossible dream right now. I should at least try. Don't you agree? My name is Ayushi, pronounced as I-YOU-SHE. One day when I'll reach with my pitch to you, can you say "Ayushi, what took you so long??" Hahaha. Wishing you all the best things in life. The best scripts. The best moments. The best friends. The best fans. The best wife. Simply the best life.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A BTS ARMY from India lists down reasons why she's thankful to each member of the cherished septet

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.