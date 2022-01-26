Dear Oppa: An Indian fan pens heartfelt birthday wishes to ASTRO’s MoonBin

Born on January 26, 1998, MoonBin first debuted as a child model in 2004, and also appeared in TVXQ’s music video for ‘Balloons’ in 2006. MoonBin was also part of the iconic series, ‘Boys Over Flowers’ in 2009, which was his first acting role. He debuted as part of the six-member boy group ASTRO in February 2016, and has since been active in the music industry as well as in the acting world.

Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Tinu Thomas from India to ASTRO’s MoonBin. Read her letter below.

Dear Bin Oppa,

Thank You for coming to this world on this day 23 years ago.

A very Happy Birthday To You. It's just been a month since I came to know you. I don’t know what to say or write here. I’m speechless. I don’t even know when I’ll get a chance to meet you in person, since I’m too far away from you. I think If I get a chance to meet you I won’t

be able to say anything because all I wanna say will get stuck in my heart even though I

am meeting the one who I always wanted to meet! And I remember you once said, during my favourite group ASTRO's concert that you don’t wanna share your pain with anyone because they will also get worried. But Oppa, don’t do this!! You can rely on us whenever you want. And we will rely on you as well when things become difficult. Today if I’m happy, one of the reasons is you. We’ll work hard to support you to get what you want. And I will be with you always.

Always stay healthy Oppa. Keep smiling for us. I’ll conclude my words with warm Birthday Wishes! Saengil chukahamnida.

