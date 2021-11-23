Dear Oppa: An Indian fan pens a letter to Kim Soo Hyun’s character in ‘It’s Okay To Not Be Okay’

Kim Soo Hyun is a South Korean actor. One of the highest-paid actors in South Korea, his accolades include four Baeksang Arts Awards, two Grand Bell Awards and one Blue Dragon Film Award. Kim Soo Hyun took acting classes during his school years on his mother's recommendation to overcome his introverted personality. Following a few theatrical works, he made his television debut in 2007 with the family sitcom ‘Kimchi Cheese Smile’. He went on to establish himself with starring roles in the television dramas ‘Dream High’ (2011), ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’ (2012), as well as in the top-grossing films ‘The Thieves’ (2012) and ‘Secretly, Greatly’ (2013). His performance as King Lee Hwon in ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’ won him the Baeksang Arts Award for Best Actor – Television.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sanchita from India to Kim Soo Hyun. Read her letter below.

Dear Moon Gang Tae,

You taught me that people can calm even when they are dealing with storms.

You taught me that a younger one can give you great hospitality.

You taught me that just a smile can heal your pain.

You taught me that love can cure your mental disease .

You taught me that a butterfly hug is also a warm hug .

And Lastly,

You taught me that It's Okay to Not be Okay

It's just not a confession @soohyun_k216 it's all about what i feel for you

- Sanchita Mondal

