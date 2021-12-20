Dear Oppa: An Indian fan pens a letter to Park Seo Joon’s character on ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?’

Park Seo Joon found success in the 2017 youth romance drama, Fight for My Way alongside Kim Ji-won. The television series was a major hit in South Korea and topped ratings in its time slot. The same year, he played his first big-screen leading role in action comedy Midnight Runners with Kang Ha-neul. Park Seo Joon won the Best New Actor award at major film award ceremonies such as the Grand Bell Awards and Korean Association of Film Critics Awards. In tvN's 2018 romantic comedy drama What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Park starred alongside Park Min-young.The series was a hit and Park Seo Joon received positive reviews by critics for his performance, being dubbed the "master of romantic comedy" by Korean press.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Swetha from India to Park Seo Joon. Read her letter below.

Dear young joon,

With every plan going wrong, and all my decisions messed up, I picked Netflix as my solution. Mind filled with regrets on the wrong decision I started watching" What's wrong with Secretary Kim?". The screen displayed "Young Joon " , a guy with an attractive face and fit body that perfectly matched with branded suits and luxury cars. I knew then that Netflix was the right decision. I hate narcissistic qualities but when young Joon replied "I'm not cute. I'm fatally attractive" I couldn't decline it. While laughs and blush filled my face, Comfort and realisation filled my brains. Young Joon made me believe promises are meant to be and not broken. You taught me fear and trauma can't pull one down if you have a reason to push yourself up. Love is an emotion which gives strength to face the fear that you showed us. Your wedding excitement and preparations realised to me that the bestest moments of life must be lived and enjoyed to its fullest. Learning that you appointed miso just because she is miso melted my heart. Training her, making her capable enough to be irreplaceable love isn't all about candles, cakes, hugs and kisses. I re-explored what true love is all about. Sharing all your worries and seeking advice from my best friend for all your doubts, I saw a reflection of myself in you. From you, I discovered jealousy isn't cheesy and confidence isn't creepy. As I wrap up I wanna thank you for introducing me to the world of Saranghae and oppa, Ramen and Kimchi, and to a world without exit- Kdrama. Finally, I wanna say I'm not gonna miss young Joon as you are gonna live in my heart Forever.

Sincerely,

Swetha

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.