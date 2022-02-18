Dear Oppa: An Indian fan pens a letter wishing BTS’ J-Hope on his birthday

South Korean rapper, songwriter, dancer, and record producer J-Hope made his debut in 2013 as a member of BTS. He released his first solo mixtape ‘Hope World’ in 2018, making him the highest-charting solo Korean artist on the US Billboard 200 at the time. In 2019, J-Hope became the first BTS member with a Hot 100 hit under his own name, with his single ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ featuring Becky G.

Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by a fan from India to BTS’ J-Hope. Read their letter below.

I'm writing this poem to wish a very happy birthday to our sunshine (J-Hope Oppa).

It's out of the world,

your smile, acts as sunshine.

I love, your smiling face,

heartbeat running, like a child in a race,

I wanna visit, your place,

my star is at height, just as far as a kite,

I know that, right.

I smile, when I see you online.

when I'm sad, you make me glad,

you are my hope, none other than J-Hope,

sitting on the sand, tugging my hair strand,

a tear falling down, ignoring the town.

No I am not messed, also not stressed,

I am blessed, now I feel I'm the best.

Take care of yourself, don't forget to rest.

In this journey, I'm loving you also not forgetting to love myself. Enjoy your birthday, never feel alone, you’ve got the best fandom, we all love you, take care of yourself Hobi.

- Your hope from India