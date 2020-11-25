Dear Oppa: An Indian fan pours her heart out in a letter to Lee Min Ho; Says his eyes shine like glitter

In our Dear Oppa letter for the day, a fan from India writes a sweet letter to Lee Min Ho. Here's what she said.

Over the past few days, Pinkvilla has been sharing letters written by fans for their favourite Oppas. The segment serves as a platform for fans to pour their hearts out for their favourite stars. From letters to BTS, EXO to Song Joong Ki, we have also come across a number of letters addressing South Korean stars. Today, we are sharing one such letter addressed to Lee Min Ho. A fan from India penned a sweet letter for The King: Eternal Monarch actor.

The young fan, Riya Patel from India, elaborates on the handsome actor's features while sharing a picture of her book featuring cutouts of his show Boys Over Flowers.

Read her letter and check out the picture below:

My fondness for K-dramas increases as I watch more and I keep wanting more. Although there are so many I want to watch and my bucket list might someday get overfull but I'll be happy. Kdrama always creates such a mysterious plot that even though you're bored you don't want to stop in between. One of my girlfriends and I are crazy for these handsome Korean actor's acting skill. We often think if we would be able to meet them. Lee Min Ho is my favourite not just because of their acting but their nature. I might not know them but somehow it feels a connection. K-drama never fails to take your nerve high, your heart flutter and your eyes surely cry.

This is something I want to say to Lee Min Ho Oppa. If it ever reaches to you I'll be on cloud nine.

Your acting skill beyond my imagination

It never feels like one even though its drama but its so natural

But how do you get all your roles of the richie rich one

Your livelihood like a total causal one

Your eyes are always are shining like glitter

Your smile like a baby makes the heart flutter

You're the sweetest kind of friend anyone would like to have the company of

Thank you for being the role model that inspires us every day to become better and better in every way.

This fan note or letter is penned by Riya Patel from Gujarat, India.

