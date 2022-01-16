Dear Oppa: Indian fan recalls how she fell in love with Cha Eun-woo’s voice

Published on Jan 16, 2022
   
Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented actor Lee Jong Suk. A fan named Bhumika Verma from India has reached out to the actor via our Dear Oppa segment.

 

Read her letter below:

Dear Cha Eun Woo Oppa, 

Your every song refreshes me. Your Rainbow Falling the OST of My ID is Gangnam Beauty wast the first song that I heard and I fell in love with your voice and that's how I became AROHA. You're very special and I won't ever forget you if I have someone whom I consider as closest to my heart it's always you. I have many people in my life but no one's a priority like you.

The only person I look up daily whenever l want someone is you that's how special you mean to me. I can never forget you because you are just a person l will always remember and love you no matter where we are. You mean a lot to me. Thank you for being that person. I love you as much as you love AROHA. 

 

Your delightful AROHA

 

