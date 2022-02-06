Dear Oppa: Indian fan recalls telling her mom about Lee Jong Suk’s amazing acting
Over the past few weeks, some heartwarming, sweet and touching letters have made their way to our inbox from all over the world. From letters for Im Siwan, Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO, TXT and so many more, our inbox has been full of love and admiration. Now we’ve received a letter for the multi-talented actor Lee Jong Suk. A fan named Ankita Kundu has reached out to the star via our Dear Oppa segment.
Read her letter below:
Dear San-ha Oppa,
My name is Ankita, a 14 years old girl from India. I have been a fan of yours for less than 2 months. You are an amazing actor who is very adorable and loveable on or offscreen. You love your fans with all your heart. I don't really understand what you say hehe..It's kinda funny right.. My mom asked me one time when she finds out I had been watching your drama "While you were sleeping" that why I like you that much when I don't even understand your words.. To be honest I really don't know why I like you this much... But I know for sure watching you give my face a bright smile....you know when I see your smile?, I also smile for no reason.. Your drama "while you were sleeping" make me laugh so hard all the time.. When I close my eyes I saw you smiling at me and encouraging me... I know it's unbelievable but you know your smile give me courage... I know I'm not the only one who thinks about you like this way and I also know it's impossible for a ordinary girl like me to be the only one for you...I want you to know this that for me you are the only one, I never dare to give your spot to others.. In my heart you have a different spot.. And the spot describes that how much I respect you, how much I care you, how much I adore you. Okay I know I wrote too much now let me end this letter... I hope you can archive whatever you want.. You have to do many hard works so make sure you eat and sleep properly.. 사랑해
