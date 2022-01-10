Dear Oppa: An Indian fan relates to rising star Ryeoun’s character in popular drama ‘Adult Trainee’

The young actor started to garner the public's attention following his appearance in the KBS drama ‘Doctor Prisoner’. In the drama, Ryeoun played the role of Han Bit. Apart from his exceptional acting, people also love him for his strong visuals. Other dramas he has worked in are ‘18 Again’, ‘World of My 17’, ‘365: Repeat the Year’, ‘Homemade Love Story’ and more!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Shrabantee Mondal from India to Ryeoun. Read her letter below.

Dear Ryeoun oppa,

I saw you first in "Adult trainee". At first sight I only thought that you were cute. But after seeing you in the drama I am liking you. Your acting,moves are just awesome. As a 20 year old girl I can relate to your character in " Adult trainee". I completely agree with your character in this drama. The character teaches us a lot of things as a teenager and most importantly it shows us how to handle it. Last but not the least you are just 2 years older than me and I think it's cute. I will go to South Korea in the future to meet you. Hope to see you in more dreams in future. And thank you for making my life better and making me happy. I crave a boyfriend just like you. Take care of yourself and your family. Saranghae oppa

Sarang oppa.

From,

A girl you don't know her existence,

West Bengal, India

Also Read: BTS' V declared as the most followed artist overall on Spotify in the last 24 hours

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there! Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.