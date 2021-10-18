Dear Oppa: An Indian fan requests Kim Seon Ho to never change his beautiful personality and acting skills

Kim Seon Ho is a versatile actor. He began his career on stage and appeared in numerous plays before making his screen debut in 2017 with ‘Good Manager’. He rose to prominence with the 2020 television series ‘Start-Up’ and gained more recognition for his main role in 2021's ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’, which aired in tvN and Netflix where it obtained worldwide popularity.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Nishi from India to Kim Seon Ho. Read her letter below.

Dear Kim Seon Ho, (Hong Banjang)

Love from India. Thank you for playing the role of Du Sik. I loved that role and nobody could have played this role better than you. You made my heart flutter throughout the show. Du Sik's personality is exactly the one I expect in a guy. In short, Du Sik is my ideal boyfriend. Are you Du Sik in real life? As far as I have seen from your videos, you seem to be a “good boy” in real life haha! I watched start-up only because of you. I am watching your other shows. In real life, you look handsome, and cute, which is a deadly combination haha! I love your smile and dimple. Every time I see your videos, my love for you only intensifies. Don’t change. Be yourself OKAY? I still can't believe that you are 35. I can’t stop blushing on seeing you. Du Sik made me blush more. You deserve this popularity and the success. Do you hate being called “Oppa” in real life too? Which role that you played till now do you like the most? Hometown cha cha cha and start up are very famous in India. Sorry to recognize you late. In fact I would like to congratulate the entire hometown cha cha cha cast, for bringing out the emotions really well. I am looking forward to your upcoming shows and movies and All the Best for the same. I really wish I could meet you once. You will always be MY HONG BANJANG. Do celebrate your success. I LOVE YOU. Take care and stay healthy! Fighting!

Sarang Hey JINJAAAAA

Loads of Love

Nishi

