Dear Oppa: Indian fan reveals how 2PM’s variety shows helped her overcome stress

Published on Oct 24, 2021 10:48 PM IST  |  1.9K
   
Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean boy-band 2PM. A fan from India named Aishwarya Anand has reached out to the alums via our Dear Oppa segment.

 

Read her letter below:

Dear 2PM,

 

Hello, my name is Aishwarya Anand, 20 years old fangirl or I should say Hottest from India.

I have recently started watching kdramas and in May end I watched Vincenzo. And to be honest I just fell in love with Ok Taecyeon(hottest villain). To get more information about him I searched about him on Google and came to know about the beast group, 2PM. Then I searched about the group and got to know about their comeback after 5 years. I heard your song 'Make it' and just fell in love with the song, the visuals just everything. Then I started watching videos about 2PM on variety shows. 2PM show, Wild beat in Australia, etc. After that, there was no going back I became a Hottest, a proud one. I was going through a tough time because of my career but watching 2PM's variety shows really helped me overcome my stress. Because of 2PM I used to laugh in those tough times. And now I am really obsessed with 2PM and I am too happy that I got to know about a group having handsome, hot and dorks. I really want to visit 2PM's concert one day and if God's will I want to meet the group. Thank you for the come back. I love you 2PM. Kim Minjun(Jun.k), Nichkhun Horvejkul, Ok Taecyeon, Jang Wooyoung, Lee 

Junho, Hwang Chansung. 2PM FIGHTING!

 

From

Aishwarya Anand

 

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

 

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

