Dear Oppa: Indian fan reveals how 2PM’s variety shows helped her overcome stress

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean boy-band 2PM. A fan from India named Aishwarya Anand has reached out to the alums via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear 2PM,

Hello, my name is Aishwarya Anand, 20 years old fangirl or I should say Hottest from India.

I have recently started watching kdramas and in May end I watched Vincenzo. And to be honest I just fell in love with Ok Taecyeon(hottest villain). To get more information about him I searched about him on Google and came to know about the beast group, 2PM. Then I searched about the group and got to know about their comeback after 5 years. I heard your song 'Make it' and just fell in love with the song, the visuals just everything. Then I started watching videos about 2PM on variety shows. 2PM show, Wild beat in Australia, etc. After that, there was no going back I became a Hottest, a proud one. I was going through a tough time because of my career but watching 2PM's variety shows really helped me overcome my stress. Because of 2PM I used to laugh in those tough times. And now I am really obsessed with 2PM and I am too happy that I got to know about a group having handsome, hot and dorks. I really want to visit 2PM's concert one day and if God's will I want to meet the group. Thank you for the come back. I love you 2PM. Kim Minjun(Jun.k), Nichkhun Horvejkul, Ok Taecyeon, Jang Wooyoung, Lee

Junho, Hwang Chansung. 2PM FIGHTING!

From

Aishwarya Anand

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A BTS ARMY from India lists down reasons why she's thankful to each member of the cherished septet

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.